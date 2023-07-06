TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 5,801 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 251.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

