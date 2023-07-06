Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Tilray Stock Performance
Tilray stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
