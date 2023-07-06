Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tilray stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

