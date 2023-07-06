Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $80,761.15 and approximately $49,188.63 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.000424 USD and is down -7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $54,767.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

