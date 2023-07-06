Threshold Price Tops $0.0235 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $235.18 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.90 or 1.00019956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02314132 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $27,473,868.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

