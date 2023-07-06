Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $136,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.3 %

VeriSign stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.13. 404,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

