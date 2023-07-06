The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Purchases £20,680 in Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCFree Report) insider Graham Kitchen bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £20,680 ($26,246.99).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:MRC traded down GBX 6.16 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 185.04 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 3,725,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.57 and a beta of 1.14. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 158.33 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

