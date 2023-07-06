The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Purchases £20,680 in Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £20,680 ($26,246.99).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:MRC traded down GBX 6.16 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 185.04 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 3,725,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.57 and a beta of 1.14. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 158.33 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

