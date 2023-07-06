The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3,692.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $149.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.