The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Neutral

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

