The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.