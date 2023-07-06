Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,328 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.51.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

