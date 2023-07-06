Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $282.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.70. The firm has a market cap of $895.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

