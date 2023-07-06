TerraClassicUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $119.99 million and $6.00 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,002,703 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,473,547 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

