Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $479.61 million and approximately $26.68 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001961 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,392,958,270 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,068,916,435 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

