TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.39

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 7050852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in TeraWulf by 182.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219,207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TeraWulf by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

