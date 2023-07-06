Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 141,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 590,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1 %

TSM stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $523.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.