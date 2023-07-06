Swipe Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $239.46 million and $186.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,030,386 coins and its circulating supply is 570,034,414 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

