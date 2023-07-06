Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) were down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 2,288,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,851,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business's revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

