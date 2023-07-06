Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

SUI stock opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

