Strid Group LLC Purchases 42,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,294. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

