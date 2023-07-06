Streamr (DATA) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

