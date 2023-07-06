Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 708,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

