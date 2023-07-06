Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 284,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

