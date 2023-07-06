StockNews.com Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 28.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

