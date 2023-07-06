StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.40. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.