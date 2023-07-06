StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.08. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

