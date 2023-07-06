StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

