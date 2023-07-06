StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.