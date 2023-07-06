StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

