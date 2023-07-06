StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

