StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.