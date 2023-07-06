StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

