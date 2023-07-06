StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

