StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.