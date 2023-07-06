Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Hits $79.91 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.91 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,490.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00340049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00909951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00547558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00063087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00140618 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,151,529 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

