SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 90,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 29,320 shares.The stock last traded at $139.52 and had previously closed at $140.14.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $691.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

