Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 171,818 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 461,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

