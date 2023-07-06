Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0249 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $522.92 million and approximately $390.26 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019345 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.67 or 0.99996229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02845627 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

