Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

