SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $290.27 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $290.27 million and $27.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.40 or 1.00008085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,707 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,948,706.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25286465 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $29,339,499.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

