Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Decreases By 21.4%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

XLO stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.19.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

