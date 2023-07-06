Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Declines By 19.7%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Revenio Group Oyj Price Performance
REVXF opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $34.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on REVXF shares. Danske raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel.
