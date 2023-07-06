Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rises By 25.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.2 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

REMYF stock opened at $158.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $150.25 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

