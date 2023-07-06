Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rises By 25.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.2 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
REMYF stock opened at $158.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $150.25 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.