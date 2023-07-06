Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expands By 23.3%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 781,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $947.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $928.21 and a 200-day moving average of $868.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $644.29 and a one year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

