Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expands By 27.3%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

