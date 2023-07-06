Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Expands By 23.9%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

JSM stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

