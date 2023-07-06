Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 27.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LDEM stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $48.74.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

