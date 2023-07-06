Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Rises By 23.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 766,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

FATH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 328.22%. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

