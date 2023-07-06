Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Grows By 28.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFFree Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Aperam stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

