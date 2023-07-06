Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Grows By 28.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Aperam stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.