Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.10

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.34), with a volume of 118202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.80 ($0.34).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.92.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

