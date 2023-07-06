Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Up 1.7%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 550,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,203,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

