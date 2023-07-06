Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Trimmed by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 167,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,958,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,947,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

