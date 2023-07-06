Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,051,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 983,612 shares.The stock last traded at $43.09 and had previously closed at $43.51.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.